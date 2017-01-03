Test out recipes and win cash prizes at Hoboken's chili and homebrew contest

First place homebrewing winners Shane Bowen, 36, left, of Hoboken, and Nate Palmer, 35, of Hoboken during the 2015 Chili Cook Off & HomeBrew Competition. The Eighth Annual Chili Cook Off and HomeBrew Competition -- a contest to determine who makes the best chili and beer in Hudson County -- is returning to Hoboken this March.

