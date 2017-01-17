Sweeney says he's backing Murphy for governor in New Jersey
Sweeney told The Associated Press Wednesday that he's supporting the former Goldman Sachs executive because Murphy is likely to win and they support similar policies, like raising the minimum wage. Sweeney, once considered a leading candidate himself, suggested he would back Murphy in October when he bowed out of the race but held back.
