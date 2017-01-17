Sweeney says he's backing Murphy for ...

Sweeney says he's backing Murphy for governor in New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Sweeney told The Associated Press Wednesday that he's supporting the former Goldman Sachs executive because Murphy is likely to win and they support similar policies, like raising the minimum wage. Sweeney, once considered a leading candidate himself, suggested he would back Murphy in October when he bowed out of the race but held back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bayonne Schools 5 hr Mominstress 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Wed Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus... Jan 16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 4
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 12 Nancy Cirigliano 29
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h... Jan 8 New to New Jersey 2
Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 3
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,063,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC