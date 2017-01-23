Still no arrests in triple homicide
One week after three people were fatally shot inside a Jersey City home, authorities have yet to make any arrests but continue to investigate the grisly shootings. Police found Ishear Bailey, 26, and Janaya Lee, 25, with fatal gunshot wounds inside an apartment at 101 Fulton Ave. around 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. Quadel Chisolm, 31, was also found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest in the building's hallway, authorities said.
