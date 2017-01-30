Remembering the Randolphs, raptors an...

Remembering the Randolphs, raptors and other NJ facts | Albright

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Mississippi-born Oliver Randolph, a Newark lawyer, was the only African-American among 81 delegates to the 1946 Constitutional Convention at Rutgers that modernized state government and the judicial system. A Republican in the 1952 General Assembly, Randolph sponsored the New Jersey Anti-Lynching Act, was appointed assistant U.S. Attorney, spearheading Article I, a paragraph in the New Jersey Constitution barring discrimination on civil or military rights, and segregation in the military and public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus... 22 hr Abdul Jabbar 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Mon Njgirl555 11
I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h... Sun New to New Jersey 2
Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 3
save america vote trump. (May '16) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Pimps are slave owners right now still in Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Barney Frank Stole TARP Money Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,424 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC