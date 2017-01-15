Rachelle Leong, MD, Joins Barnabas He...

Rachelle Leong, MD, Joins Barnabas Health Medical Group

Rachelle Leong, MD, a fellowship-trained physician specializing in breast surgery, recently joined the medical staff of Barnabas Health Medical Group , a multispecialty practice affiliated with RWJBarnabas Health. Dr. Leong will treat patients at both Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville and Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, also RWJBarnabas Health facilities.

