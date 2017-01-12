'Rabid, crazy junky' gets 15 years fo...

'Rabid, crazy junky' gets 15 years for strangling retired Jersey City cop

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- A former Georgia man who beat and strangled a retired Jersey City police officer to death in 2012 was sentenced to 15 years in prison today in front of a number of city and county law enforcement officials. "The stereotype of the rabid, crazy junky willing to kill for his habit sits before this court," Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Michael D'Andrea said of Anibal Cordero, 46, who has admitted to punching, kicking and strangling retired officer Frank Goggan, 67. Concerned neighbors said they had not seen Goggan in a while and when police arrived at his Seaview Avenue home on March 1, 2012 they found him dead in his living room with a power cord around his neck , officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) 3 hr Nancy Cirigliano 29
please"HELP ME" 5 hr jimmy 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Wed LT_truth 12
News Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus... Tue Abdul Jabbar 1
I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h... Jan 8 New to New Jersey 2
Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 3
save america vote trump. (May '16) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,855,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC