'Rabid, crazy junky' gets 15 years for strangling retired Jersey City cop

JERSEY CITY -- A former Georgia man who beat and strangled a retired Jersey City police officer to death in 2012 was sentenced to 15 years in prison today in front of a number of city and county law enforcement officials. "The stereotype of the rabid, crazy junky willing to kill for his habit sits before this court," Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Michael D'Andrea said of Anibal Cordero, 46, who has admitted to punching, kicking and strangling retired officer Frank Goggan, 67. Concerned neighbors said they had not seen Goggan in a while and when police arrived at his Seaview Avenue home on March 1, 2012 they found him dead in his living room with a power cord around his neck , officials said.

