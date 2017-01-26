Pulaski Skyway to be closed Jan. 28-29 weekend, DOT says

The Pulaski Skyway will be closed completely for most of this weekend for the installation of deck panels, state officials announced. The 85-year-old bridge, which is being replaced as part of a $1 billion project, will be closed at 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and it will reopen at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, state Department of Transportation officials said.

