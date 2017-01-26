Pulaski Skyway to be closed Jan. 28-29 weekend, DOT says
The Pulaski Skyway will be closed completely for most of this weekend for the installation of deck panels, state officials announced. The 85-year-old bridge, which is being replaced as part of a $1 billion project, will be closed at 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and it will reopen at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, state Department of Transportation officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticketeers on streets
|Fri
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Fri
|crysw2003
|27
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Thu
|Abscam
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC