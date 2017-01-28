Protests erupt against ban on refugees
Protests erupted at JFK and Newark airports Saturday as Americans reacted in outrage to President Trump's sweeping order that bans people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Protests erupt against ban on refugees Protests erupted at JFK and Newark airports Saturday as Americans reacted in outrage to President Trump's sweeping order that bans people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. and suspended the nation's refugee program - an order than many assailed as un-American and discriminatory.
