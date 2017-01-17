Protest rally set for Jersey City on Jan. 20
A rally and march to coincide with the inauguration of President Donald Trump will take place on Friday, Jan. 20, in Journal Square. Titled "Rise Up Against Fascism, White Supremacy, & Patriarchy!" the rally will start in Journal Square at 2 p.m., where participants will gather for a 3 p.m. march from Journal Square to City Hall, 280 Grove Street.
