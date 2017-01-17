Popeyes opening third location in Jersey City | Business Notes
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise is moving into a 2,000-square-feet location at the Twin City Shopping Center, 2 Garfield Ave., and will join Aqui Market, a new Retro Fitness, Everything $.99, Wendy's and Dunkin Donuts, said Levin Management Corp.., which manages the property. "The addition of a nationally recognized brand like Popeyes adds an exciting new dining element to this property," said E.J. Moawad, LMC's leasing representative for Twin City Shopping Center.
