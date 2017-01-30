Police arrest 18-year-old with loaded...

Police arrest 18-year-old with loaded gun in Jersey City 'high-crime area'

JERSEY CITY -- A city teen with a loaded handgun led police on a chase through one of the city's "high crime" neighborhoods on Friday afternoon , authorities said. Police received a tip that a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt was on Ocean Avenue between Bidwell Avenue and Wegman Parkway carrying a gun, according to a police report.

