Pastor extols righteousness at Jersey City service for MLK

JERSEY CITY -- A passionate sermon by the Rev. Dorothy Patterson on the difference between what is right and what is righteous dominated a two-hour, interfaith service this afternoon at Jersey City First Wesleyan Church honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Patterson, of Paterson's Wallace Temple A.M.E. Zion, recited a chapter from 2 Kings that tells the story of lepers who come to an empty camp during a famine, eat and drink from what was left behind, then realize they should share with others so they send a message to the rest of the city.

