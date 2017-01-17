Obama inspiring, his legacy of hope will continue | Letter
As the first African-American woman to represent New Jersey's 31st Legislative District in the Assembly, I cannot help but draw inspiration from Barack Obama's journey. For eight years, the president inspired me and so many others with his resolve and his spirit of optimism, even in the face of great opposition on all fronts.
