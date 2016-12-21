New nail salon opens in Jersey City Heights
Family owned nail salon Cuteticles is opening in the Jersey City Heights and will be giving away Pedicure Kits during its grand opening event on Dec. 28 Owner and operator Tony Le held a grand opening event on Dec. 28; and as part of the celebration, Cuteticles will be giving away a free 7-piece pedicure kit and Cuteticles Club with any services while supplies last. "Several family members have worked in the salon industry for years and we finally decided to start our own business in our hometown," said Le, who grew up on the West Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC