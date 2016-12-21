New nail salon opens in Jersey City H...

New nail salon opens in Jersey City Heights

Family owned nail salon Cuteticles is opening in the Jersey City Heights and will be giving away Pedicure Kits during its grand opening event on Dec. 28 Owner and operator Tony Le held a grand opening event on Dec. 28; and as part of the celebration, Cuteticles will be giving away a free 7-piece pedicure kit and Cuteticles Club with any services while supplies last. "Several family members have worked in the salon industry for years and we finally decided to start our own business in our hometown," said Le, who grew up on the West Side.

