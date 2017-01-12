New laws remove financial hurdles for homeless to get help
Two bills sponsored by Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, D-Jersey City, that waive the fees for homeless people to get nin-driver ID and copies of the birth certificate have been signed into law. The two new laws, sponsored by Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, D-Jersey City, waive the fees for birth certificates and non-driver state identification cards for homeless people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 10
|Abdul Jabbar
|1
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC