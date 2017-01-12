New laws remove financial hurdles for...

New laws remove financial hurdles for homeless to get help

23 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Two bills sponsored by Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, D-Jersey City, that waive the fees for homeless people to get nin-driver ID and copies of the birth certificate have been signed into law. The two new laws, sponsored by Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, D-Jersey City, waive the fees for birth certificates and non-driver state identification cards for homeless people.

