New law earmarks funds for school districts to pay for security improvements
Legislation sponsored by Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, D-Jersey City, that designates funding for school security improvements, has been signed into law. Legislation sponsored by Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, D-Jersey City, that designates funding to increase the security of schools has been signed into law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 10
|Abdul Jabbar
|1
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC