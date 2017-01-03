New Jersey City NAACP president, officers to be sworn in Jan. 7
The Jersey City branch of the NAACP will wear in its new president, officers and executive board in a ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event, which is open to the public, will be held at noon at the Metropolitan AME Zion Church at 597 Bergen Ave. in Jersey City. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|9 hr
|Big Pat
|1
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC