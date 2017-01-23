N.J. man sentenced to 11 years in heroin distribution ring
A Jersey City man who took heroin from New Jersey to Virginia to sell was sentenced Monday to more than 11 years prison. Duane A. Andrews, 37, was one of five people charged with trafficking heroin in Roanoke, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Virginia's Western District said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC