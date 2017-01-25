N.J. man charged with having syringes within child's reach
A North Bergen man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police say he left used hypodermic needles in reach of his child. JERSEY CITY -- A North Bergen man was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child after police say he left used hypodermic needles in reach of his child.
