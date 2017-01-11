N.J. bail bondsmen say bail reforms leave them in a tight spot

A pair of Hudson County bondsmen and one from Bergen County told The Jersey Journal the bail reforms that took effect on Jan. 1 have decimated their businesses, leaving them with previously sold bonds to service but no money coming in. "So far we have zero business," Lou Turdo, of Big Lou's Bail Bonds on Newark Avenue in Jersey City said of the impact of the Speedy Trial and Bail Reform Act, which assumes virtually no defendants will have monetary bails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.