Mother of murdered baby targets Jersey City police in lawsuit

JERSEY CITY -- Frederico Bruno's murder of his infant son and brutal assault of the baby's mother five years ago shocked even hardened members of the city's police force. The 19-year-old let himself into ex-girlfriend Saydee Lee Figueroa's Rutgers Avenue apartment on July 27, 2012, stabbed her roommate with a meat cleaver , then pushed Figueroa through an apartment window as she held their son, sending them three stories to the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.