More than 1K gather in Jersey City to protest Trump actions

JERSEY CITY -- More than 1,000 people gathered on Newark Avenue tonight to protest recent moves by President Trump that target illegal immigration and clamp down on refugee admissions. Waving signs reading "resist" and "friend of Islam," the crowd roundly booed any mentions of Trump and, after prodding from one of the roughly dozen speakers, repeatedly yelled "you're fired," Trump's catchphrase from the reality show he once hosted.

