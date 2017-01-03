Mom of murdered baby targets Jersey C...

Mom of murdered baby targets Jersey City police in lawsuit

Frederico Bruno's murder of his infant son and brutal assault of the baby's mother nearly five years ago shocked even hardened members of Jersey City's police force. The 19-year-old let himself into ex-girlfriend Saydee Lee Figueroa's Rutgers Avenue apartment on July 27, 2012, stabbed her roommate with a meat cleaver, then pushed Figueroa through an apartment window as she held their son, sending them three stories to the ground.

