Meth, cocaine and marijuana charges for pair arrested in North Bergen

Amilar V. Salvado, 48, of North Bergen, appears in court in Jersey City today, Jan. 12, 2017, on methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine related charges. JERSEY CITY - A North Bergen man and a Palisades Park man were arrested Tuesday on charges related to about a half pound of suspected methamphetamine, as well as significant quantities of suspected cocaine and marijuana.

