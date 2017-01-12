Man with BB gun arrested at gunpoint on Jersey City street: cops
Jersey City police arrested a 34-year-old man Thursday night after they saw him with a BB gun and drugs, according to a police report. A 34-year-old man trying to stash an all-black BB gun in the wheel well of a car was arrested at gunpoint on a Jersey City street Thursday night, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|LT_truth
|12
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Tue
|Abdul Jabbar
|1
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC