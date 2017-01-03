Man who spray-painted anti-Muslim graffiti, 'Donald Trump' on church building gets probation

JERSEY CITY -- The Bayonne man charged with spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti and writing "Donald Trump" on a church building used by the local Muslim community was sentenced to 12 months probation today. As a condition of his sentence, Jonathon Hussey, 20, of West 27th Street, wrote a letter of apology to the St. Henry's Church pastor and to the administrator of the Muslim community center that uses the parish school.

