Man who owed $1M in tolls arrested on his way to Aruba, cops say

TRENTON -- A New Jersey man who runs a trucking company was arrested while attempting to hop a flight to Aruba after police found he owed more than $1 million in unpaid tolls, authorities said. Lester Morales, 34, ran a Jersey City firm that sent 100 trucks through more than 100 tolls a day using "a delinquent E-Z Pass account," according to a statement from the New Jersey State Police.

