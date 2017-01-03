Man pleads guilty in scam that preyed on debt-ridden customers
JERSEY CITY -- He preyed on vulnerable people who were trying their best to stay out of debt or keep their homes. But if Germaine Theodore wants more clients for his bogus debt relief service, he'll have to find them in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 5
|Big Pat
|1
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC