Man crashes New Year's party, attacks guest with metal pipe when asked to leave: cops
JERSEY CITY -- A 24-year-old man was attacked with a metal pipe after he asked an uninvited party-goer to leave a New Year's celebration, police said. The victim said he was at a house party on Newark Avenue with three of his friends when a man, later identified as 22-year-old Sai Ravipati, started acting "belligerently" towards people at that party, according to a police report.
