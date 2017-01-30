Man charged in Jersey City firehouse burglary
Police have arrested and charged the man who allegedly burglarized the firehouse on Ocean Avenue Thursday night, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill. Antwan Barfield, 29 -- a resident of Van Nostrand Avenue -- was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after police identified him on Friday night, Morrill said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|10 hr
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 26
|Abscam
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC