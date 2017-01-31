Man arrested for East Newark carjacking, but cops forgot to take the drugs
JERSEY CITY -- A Newark man was arrested for an alleged carjacking in East Newark on Friday, but it wasn't until the 42-year-old was brought to jail that authorities realized he was carrying six envelopes of heroin. On Jan. 27, Taronne Ross, of Riverview Place, approached a running car parked in the driveway of a Sherman Avenue home, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|15 hr
|Major
|2
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Mon
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC