Man accused of causing crash that killed teacher, daughter, due in court Monday

The man who authorities say caused a horrific crash that killed a man and his 5-year-old daughter on the New Jersey Turnpike is expected to appear in court Monday. Scott Hahn, of Hamilton, pleaded not guilty in September to charges of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide for the Feb. 22 crash that killed Tim and Bridget O'Donnell.

