Man accused of causing crash that killed teacher, daughter due in court Monday
The man who authorities say caused a horrific crash that killed a man and his 5-year-old daughter on the New Jersey Turnpike is expected to appear in court today. Scott Hahn, of Hamilton, pleaded not guilty in September to charges of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide for the Feb. 22 crash that killed Tim and Bridget O'Donnell.
