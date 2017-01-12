Live music at Journal Square venue

Live music at Journal Square venue

12 hrs ago

The Sensational Country Blues Wonders are joined by New Orleans/Ponderosa Stomp guitarist Jeff Sutton and Jersey City's own John Warren on bass for a Christmas show Dec. 9 at the Corkscrew Bar and Grill. The band -- whose members include Gary Van Miert on acoustic guitar and vocals, Malcolm Marsden on electric guitar, and John Warren on upright acoustic bass -- perform frequently in Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken and elsewhere in the county and now also perform in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Jersey City, NJ

