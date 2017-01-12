Live music at Journal Square venue

The Sensational Country Blues Wonders are joined by New Orleans/Ponderosa Stomp guitarist Jeff Sutton and Jersey City's own John Warren on bass for a Christmas show Dec. 9 at the Corkscrew Bar and Grill. The band -- whose members include Gary Van Miert on acoustic guitar and vocals, Malcolm Marsden on electric guitar, and John Warren on upright acoustic bass -- perform frequently in Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken and elsewhere in the county and now also perform in New York.

