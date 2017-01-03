Light rail service to be suspended some weekends for 14A Turnpike project

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has issued an update on the Interchange 14A Improvement Project, which will ease traffic on the Bayonne-Jersey City border. Light rail service between 34th Street in Bayonne and Danforth Avenue in Jersey City will be suspended on three weekends because of work on the New Jersey Turnpike Interchange 14A Improvement Project, officials said.

