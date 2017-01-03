Lawsuit targets Jersey City teachers ...

Lawsuit targets Jersey City teachers performing full-time union work

17 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Ron Greco, president of the Jersey City Education Association, is being targeted by a libertarian think tank who says he should not get paid by the school district for performing union duties full time. Alyssa Ki JERSEY CITY -- Conservative watchdog the Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit today targeting the public-school district for its policy allowing two teachers to devote all of their time to teachers union activities.

