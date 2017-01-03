Last chance to see 'Bodies' exhibit at Liberty Science Center
With more than 200 human specimens on display, Bodies Revealed continues through Jan. 16 at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. Learn how the skeletal, muscular, nervous, respiratory, digestive, urinary, reproductive, endocrine and circulatory systems work together to keep humans healthy.
