Landmark Loew's puts politics on screen in new movie series
The Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre will be showing "The Great McGinty," "Duck Soup," "Wag the Dog," and "Citizen Kane." a still from which is above, as part of their "Politics and Power On Screen" series Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28. Don't let real life be stranger than fiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|23 hr
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC