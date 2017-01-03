Killer of jewelry store owner maintai...

Killer of jewelry store owner maintains innocence, but he's going away for life

JERSEY CITY -- The 58-year-old Bloomfield man convicted of murdering a Kearny jewelry store owner during a robbery in 2009 will die behind bars after being sentenced to 75 years in prison today. "This is a man who has forfeited the right to walk the streets of this country," Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Leo Rinaldi said of DeRosa, who shot Xavier Egoavil, a father of two, in the head on Aug. 18, 2009 in Rachel Jewelers as his horrified mother watched.

