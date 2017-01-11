Judge tells teen charged with assaulting dad to cut the nonsense
A Hudson County judge had a strong message to a teen charged with assaulting his father: cut the nonsense. JERSEY CITY - A Hudson County judge had a stern message for a teenager charged with assaulting his father: cut the nonsense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|LT_truth
|12
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Tue
|Abdul Jabbar
|1
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC