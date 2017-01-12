Journal Square neighborhood group voi...

Journal Square neighborhood group voices concerns to Fulop

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Public safety and cleanliness were among the concerns raised to Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop Saturday morning at a meeting hosted by the New JSQ Community Association. Fulop -- who attended the event along with Hudson County Freeholder Bill O'Dea, Ward C Councilman Rich Boggiano, Council President Rolando Lavarro and Department of Public Works Director Patrick Stamato -- fielded questions for about a hour from the recently formed neighborhood group run by Journal Square residents.

