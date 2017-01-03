Journal Entries
At the Saint Peter's Prep Spirit Award presentation are, from left, Dean of Student Life Anthony Locricchio, '96, President Kenneth Boller, SJ, Anthony Reyes, '17, Jordan Billie, '17, and Principal James DeAngelo, '85. Prep students win Spirit Awards Jordan Billie and Anthony Reyes have been given the Spirit Award, the highest non-academic honor a Saint Peter's Prep student can earn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC