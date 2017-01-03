Journal Entries

At the Saint Peter's Prep Spirit Award presentation are, from left, Dean of Student Life Anthony Locricchio, '96, President Kenneth Boller, SJ, Anthony Reyes, '17, Jordan Billie, '17, and Principal James DeAngelo, '85. Prep students win Spirit Awards Jordan Billie and Anthony Reyes have been given the Spirit Award, the highest non-academic honor a Saint Peter's Prep student can earn.

