Jonathan LeVine Gallery relocating to Jersey City
Jonathan LeVine Gallery announced its forthcoming relocation to Mana Contemporary in Jersey City, New Jersey. After twelve years of operating in the Chelsea art district of New York City, gallerist Jonathan LeVine will return to his Jersey roots, bringing his cutting edge aesthetic and ethos along with him.
