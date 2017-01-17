Jonathan LeVine Gallery relocating to...

Jonathan LeVine Gallery relocating to Jersey City

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Art Daily

Jonathan LeVine Gallery announced its forthcoming relocation to Mana Contemporary in Jersey City, New Jersey. After twelve years of operating in the Chelsea art district of New York City, gallerist Jonathan LeVine will return to his Jersey roots, bringing his cutting edge aesthetic and ethos along with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus... Mon Moses Kestenbaum ODA 4
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 12 Nancy Cirigliano 29
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h... Jan 8 New to New Jersey 2
Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 3
save america vote trump. (May '16) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Pimps are slave owners right now still in Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,805 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC