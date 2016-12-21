Jersey Journal to celebrate 150th birthday in 2017 | Editorial
The year will be a special one for The Jersey Journal as we look forward to our 150th birthday in May. Founded by two Civil War veterans and originally called The Evening Journal, the paper was first published on May 2, 1867, from an Exchange Place office in Downtown Jersey City. "The Evening Journal today introduces itself and hopes for a long continued, profitable and pleasant acquaintance with the people of this community, " the publishers wrote in that first edition, espousing a mission that is still valid today.
