Jersey Journal front and back page news: Saturday, January 14, 2017
Residents fear the positive change underway in their neighborhood will be "sandbagged" by plans to open a liquor store at 502 Ocean Ave., one block over from It Takes a Village and another preschool. A Hudson County parks employee drove the wrong way on a one-way road inside a park and crashed into two parked cars on Monday, the Hudson County Sheriff's Office said yesterday.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|LT_truth
|12
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 10
|Abdul Jabbar
|1
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
