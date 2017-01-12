Jersey City's 'New JSQ' group meeting Saturday
JERSEY CITY - The New JSQ Community Association, an emerging organization run by residents of Journal Square, will hold its fourth meeting Saturday. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Starting Points, at 2737 Kennedy Blvd. The group represents the interests of residents and owners of residential property within the boundaries of Journal Square, but all residents are invited to join.
