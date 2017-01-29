Jersey City woman hit by drunk driver, police say
A 49-year-old Jersey City woman was struck by an SUV and pinned between the vehicle and fence in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 29. Jersey City woman hit by drunk driver, police say A 49-year-old Jersey City woman was struck by an SUV and pinned between the vehicle and fence in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 29. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jHvMmr JERSEY CITY - A 49-year-old Jersey City woman was struck by an SUV and pinned between the vehicle and fence in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 29. At approximately 1:47 a.m., Aida Cumpa had been walking on the sidewalk along Booraem Avenue with her mother and husband before being struck by a white 2016 Nissan Rogue, according to police reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|7 hr
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 26
|Abscam
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC