Jersey City woman hit by drunk driver, police say

JERSEY CITY - A 49-year-old Jersey City woman was struck by an SUV and pinned between the vehicle and fence in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 29. At approximately 1:47 a.m., Aida Cumpa had been walking on the sidewalk along Booraem Avenue with her mother and husband before being struck by a white 2016 Nissan Rogue, according to police reports.

