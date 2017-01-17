Jersey City woman charged with heroin, marijuana outside PATH station
A Jersey City woman was charged last night with selling heroin in the transportation center at Journal Square, authorities said. Yvette Wilson, 54, of Bergen Avenue in Jersey City, is charged with possession of heroin for the purpose of selling it and possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, Port Authority police spokesman Joe Pentangelo said.
