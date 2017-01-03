Jersey City to honor Alexander Hamilton at City Hall
JERSEY CITY -- Wednesday will mark the 260th anniversary of the birth of Alexander Hamilton and Jersey City is planning a birthday bash to celebrate. Monday's City Hall ceremony will include an appearance by Premier Vance Amory of Nevis, the small Caribbean island where Hamilton was born on Jan. 11, 1757.
