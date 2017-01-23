Jersey City to crack down on litterbugs
The city is raising the stakes for those who litter or allow debris and garbage to pile up on their properties, officials said in announcing stiffer fines and penalties for violators. The city said it met monthly with the DPW and the newly formed United for Clean Streets group to amend the solid waste ordinance, putting an extra emphasis on multi-unit properties, city officials said.
